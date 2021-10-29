Governor Noem To Host Trick-or-Treat Festivities at Governor’s Residence

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem will host the annual trick-or-treat festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Pierre on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. CT.

“We can’t wait to see all the kids in their costumes once again! It may be a bit chilly out, so be sure to dress warmly,” saidGovernor Kristi Noem.

Noem asks children and parents across South Dakota to observe the following Halloween safety tips:

Trick-or-treat during daylight hours or take a flashlight if going out after dark;

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags;

Make sure vision is clear when wearing masks or other head garb;

Adults should accompany young children; unaccompanied children should trick-or-treat in groups; and

Inspect candy before consuming; discard anything suspicious.

###