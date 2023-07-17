Group advocating more draconian term limits begins circulating measure.

From my mailbox:

RELEASE DATE: July 17th, 2023

After eight months of coordination and a legislative session, term limits may be finally heading towards the general election ballot. The Secretary of State has approved the text, petition, and Attorney General’s explanation to begin circulating petitions for the initiated amendment.

Current law allows legislators to serve four consecutive terms, which means they may serve indefinitely (without limit) as long as there is a break or a switch between chambers. The proposed amendment would limit legislators to eight years in each chamber or a total of 16 years. State Senator Brent “B.R.” Hoffman said he initiated the effort at the request of his constituents and is confident it will pass if they can get the petition signatures required. “South Dakotans support term limits by large margins across nearly every demographic group, and I’m confident voters will approve term limits at the ballot box because they always have previously,” he said. Voters first passed (64-36) the provision with the consecutive language in 1992. In 2008, voters overwhelmingly defeated (76-24) a resolution from the state legislature to remove limits.

Despite the public support for term limits, Senator Hoffman acknowledged the requirement to gather more than 35,000 petition signatures is a daunting challenge and there will be organized opposition. But he also noted that South Dakotans for Term Limits is a volunteer-led effort, and they’re putting together a 35-district team of veterans, activists and both former and current elected officials to help lead the effort. Brad Lindwurm of Sioux Falls is a member of that team, and he added, “Term limits encourage new ideas and accountability while discouraging elitism and politics as usual. It’s also consistent with our state motto and the constitution, and I’m proud to support this effort.”

If South Dakotans for Term Limits submits the petitions, the amendment would be on the general election ballot in November 2024. According to Senator Hoffman, they also plan to organize debates in host districts and at county political events as part of a “long term strategy” to engage citizens and improve representative government.