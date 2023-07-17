Former Legislative candidate Brad Lindwurm announces run for office, rumored to be doing a “Heisey” and district shopping.

Received a press release early this AM (which I’ll share shortly) on the effort to expand term limits, and further preclude competent people from running for the State Legislature. It noted in part:

…Brad Lindwurm of Sioux Falls is a member of that team, and he added, “Term limits encourage new ideas and accountability while discouraging elitism and politics as usual. It’s also consistent with our state motto and the constitution, and I’m proud to support this effort.”

Hadn’t heard much activity from Lindwurm, a former candidate for office, so sent a couple of notes out, did a quick Google search. And came up with something a little more interesting:

Now here’s something in this announcement you won’t catch right away. He’s running for State House.. but in what district?

When he originally ran in the primary in 2020, Lindwurm was in District 14. But since re-districting, he’s been registered to vote in District 10. With the D10 House seats currently held by Democrats Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson, it might make sense for the hard-right Lindwurm to challenge in that District. Focused as he is on the culture wars, there’s a well defined difference between his opinions and those of the present House members, as evidenced by Lindwurm’s declarations on his campaign page:

BUT.. despite his ideological differences with his current representatives, I’m hearing he may not try to establish his beach head in D10, and may be looking to pull a “Cole Heisey” and move elsewhere, referring to the District shopping that the former Minnehaha County candidate was doing after re-districting in 2021 to find his best opportunity to run in 2022.

Seriously, I didn’t come up with that myself, but that was the slang term used by a Minnehaha County politico. But it is funny and it fits.

Lindwurm is going to have all sorts of other challenges in running wherever he lands (I’ll save that post for another day), but potentially not knowing who your neighbors are going to be for purposes of representing them in Pierre might be problematic if you haven’t figured that out by the time you launch your campaign.