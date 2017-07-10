Guest Column: IT’S GETTING TOUGHER TO BE INVOLVED IN POLITICS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

IT’S GETTING TOUGHER TO BE INVOLVED IN POLITICS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

by Lee Schoenbeck

Remember the lady from Hermosa back in the 1970’s that didn’t want people hunting mourning doves. She got the issue on the ballot and won. Hunters got organized a few years later and got the season back, but for a brief time – a single citizen roared. Today, with our current campaign election laws, its more likely that the lady from Hermosa would have committed a crime than an election win. The new campaign finance laws are aimed at curtailing average citizen involvement in elections.

In the recent past, being a treasurer of a campaign was something you did for a friend. You signed a few checks, made a few deposits, and did one or two reports a campaign cycle. Today, not so true. It is highly likely that the citizen groups promoting assorted ballot issues, unless staffed with a CPA and an attorney, are in violation of several criminal statutes in the Campaign Finance Requirements chapter of our Code.

SDCL 12-27-1 includes very broad definitions of “political committees” (PC) and “ballot question committees” (BQC). Just not being a PAC is not enough to avoid the filing requirements and criminal penalties. For example, if you and your friends are opposed to one of the ballot issues and you want to get involved against it, if you meet the very loose definition of a PC, it’s a crime for you to accept any money (no pooling a bunch of twenties) or pay any bills (bar tab) for the group with the office of treasurer vacant. SDCL 12-27-2. Some of these groups of citizens are going to be surprised to find out they even needed an “office of treasurer”.

At a time when a full page as in the paper if going to run over $500, the same group of concerned South Dakotans needs to realize that if they pool $501 without filing a “Statement of Organization” that are again engaged in criminal behavior. SDCL 12-27-3. If they don’t get the right biographical information on the source of the funds, another crime. SDCL 12-27-11. Even if they thought they weren’t something formal, that needed to be filing government reports, they still might be criminals. SDCL 12-28-18.

Here’s the real kicker of the new crimes – SDCL 12-27-19. When this group receives a check from an “entity”, if the group of citizens doesn’t get the required state form from the entity BEFORE receiving the check – another crime.

In most of these instances it’s the treasurer of the committee that’s going to jail, but sometimes the crimes catch more citizens.

The real question to ask is what impact all this “do good” and “feel good” legislation will have on regular folks wanting to promote – or protect – their values at the ballot box. All of our elected officials that have a vote, a veto, or a voice in this legislation have made it harder for South Dakotans to participate freely in elections. Maybe it’s time to relook at all these reforms.

South Dakota has a proud history of leading the nation in the initiated measure and referral process. There are obvious examples of groups taking advantages of structural flaw in that process of late. Reaction by officeholders to the abuses are not surprising, but more government burden on the innocent citizens isn’t the answer.

