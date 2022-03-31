How about those Dems with their “not taking a shotgun approach” to running candidates

Democrats are in the media today, explaining how they’re “targeting” as they abandon running people for 2/3 of the seats in the state legislature:

Republican Party of South Dakota chairman Dan Lederman contended the party was “in position to pick up the remaining 11 seats in Pierre.”

“The GOP’s dedication to building in-roads in communities across South Dakota has allowed the party to make historic moves ahead of the midterm elections,” he said in a statement.

The state Democratic Party has been rebuilding with new leadership in the last year, and the party’s chair Randy Seiler said it was not taking a “shotgun approach” but targeting winnable districts.

Read that here.

You know which races are more winnable than others?

Maybe it’s just me, but the races where you actually run candidates tend to be more winnable than the races where you run no one.

#Winning, according to the South Dakota Democrat Party.