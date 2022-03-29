Yesterday, after Congressional Challenger Taffy Howard had boasted in a facebook post that “We crushed Dusty on signatures, now let’s crush him at the ballot box,” I took a more critical look and it sure seemed there was an apparent disconnect with regards to the number of petition signatures filed according to the Secretary of State versus what Taffy Howard was claiming on Facebook. (I used charts and everything).
And it looks like I greatly vexed the Congressional challenger, because under the post, I had this scathing comment left on my website.
With her being so firm on her declaration of petition signature victory and “crushing Dusty,” as she announced, it opens up an opportunity to explore other aspects of her campaign and whether she is crushing it.. or, is it possible that she’s actually flushing it?
So, here we go – Taffy Howard versus Dusty Johnson: Flushing it, or Crushing it?
So, looking at a few areas, it looks like there’s maybe one tie in the area of signature collection. But, I’m not seeing any evidence of crushing on Taffy’s part in attendance records, fundraising, or endorsements.
We’ll continue to watch and see if Taffy announces any more wins, and be sure to look at them with a critical eye.
9 thoughts on “I apparently vexed Taffy Howard yesterday. So, Who is actually crushing it? And who is flushing it?”
When comparing the two, a functioning spine should be taken into consideration
You forgot to mention passing a bill at some point
Well dang it – I knew I forgot something.
Why does some nobody in Arizona want to endorse some nobody in South Dakota? That’s one thing I don’t understand.
Also, President Trump had a lot of glowing remarks for Dusty when Trump attended the Noem fundraiser in Sioux Falls last gubernatorial election.
Well…..when you have the perennial political scavenger Jordan Mason gathering signatures for you, you never know what’s going to happen!
I won’t be voting for Laffy Taffy.
Johnson 2022!
Johnson has a great record, I applaud his involvement in the problem solvers caucus. He seems like an “old school” politician, back when compromise wasn’t a bad word. With Taffy, we’ll have another obstructionist, which there are enough of already. Go Dusty!
The Problem Solvers Caucus doesn’t do anything but endorse or oppose legislation. They have meetings, that members really only discuss what’s going on in the next few months and then decide whether or not they’ll support legislation.
Its just group though for centrists.
Johnson is the easiest vote for me. He’s smart and capable and Taffy is, well… she’s Taffy.