If the “Health Freedom” group can’t get this right.. I wonder what else they’re incorrect on. Childhood vaccinations, perhaps?

Just saw this voter guide that was put out by the “Health Freedom” group during the election dated October 12th.

And I had to do a double take, because they didn’t do a very good job on actually noting who was running.

In District 1, they endorsed “Logan Manhart.” The problem with that is that Logan Manhart hasn’t been in the race since June 8th. He was replaced with Joe Donnell shortly thereafter. (Somebody might want to let them know that Joe won. )

And in District 28B, they endorsed Thomas Brunner. While I’m sure Tom appreciates the vote of confidence, he lost in the June primary, and Neal Pinnow was actually the candidate for 28B. He won pretty handily, BTW.

It just brings up a good point. If the research they do is that sloppy, and they can’t get basic information right.. I wonder what else they’re incorrect on?

Childhood vaccinations, perhaps?