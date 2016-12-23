Initiated Measure 22 Order on Severability Posted on December 23, 2016 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ I was working off my phone yesterday when the order came in yesterday from Judge Barnett on Initiated Measure 22, so I’m posting it here for your review. IM 22 – Order on Severability by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Love how Barney threw in multiple references to reforms he’d championed as A.G. to head off Slick Rick’s inevitable fund-raising letters blaming a “GOP, crony, (blah, blah, blah)” judge for invalidating the IM.