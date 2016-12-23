Initiated Measure 22 Order on Severability

I was working off my phone yesterday when the order came in yesterday from Judge Barnett on Initiated Measure 22, so I’m posting it here for your review.

IM 22 – Order on Severability by Pat Powers on Scribd

  1. mhs

    Love how Barney threw in multiple references to reforms he’d championed as A.G. to head off Slick Rick’s inevitable fund-raising letters blaming a “GOP, crony, (blah, blah, blah)” judge for invalidating the IM.

