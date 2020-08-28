Is the local chapter of the ACLU willfully ignorant?

I hate to ask, but after seeing their latest triggered outrage, I have to openly wonder if the South Dakota Chapter of the ACLU is willfully ignorant?

Yes, they have a number of people with higher educational degrees who spout off on may things. However, if you look at their most recent call to action, and consider what they’re demanding, you really have to ask “who came up with this stuff?”

On their website, they’re calling for people to “Ask Mayor Paul TenHaken to install additional drop boxes ahead of the November Election.”

The problem with this statement? Mayor TenHaken is the mayor of a municipality. He actually has utterly nothing to do with the November election.

After the completely misleading lede, they do get into explaining the issue somewhat with regards to the recent controversy, pointing out “Recently, the city of Sioux Falls denied Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz’ request to place absentee ballot drop boxes at five Sioux Falls libraries.” and “TenHaken’s reasoning for the denial was a lack of time to iron out the necessary security details.”

Literally, all by his lonesome, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz announced he was going to place ballot boxes on what is effectively someone else’s property without asking them, with the expectation that they could just do that.

Litz suggested 15 collection sites: at the public libraries and at the county administration building and the election center, both in downtown Sioux Falls. Other states are considering drop-off boxes, where voters can cast their ballots without fear of postal service backlog or coronavirus infection. The ballots would be collected by election officials. The cost of purchasing the boxes wasn’t discussed. Litz said he reached out to Secretary of State Steve Barnett’s Office and the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Did you notice where he said he spoke with the city on using the libraries? Me neither.

These are absentee ballots where people are casting their vote in the general election. No shit security is an issue. The result is that Auditor Bob was not allowed to implement his whim and just install them at those libraries – that he doesn’t have control over – without more planning, such as actually asking first.

The ACLU’s reaction? It’s the mayor’s issue. Wait, what?

The person in charge of the election rolls out some half-baked plan to install drop-boxes on someone else’s property… And it’s the property “owner’s” problem?

No. No it isn’t.

And literally, this campaign by the ACLU amounts to little more than concern trolling, as they display their misleading graphic. With a big “Donate” button at the top.