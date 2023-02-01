Julie Frye Mueller Scandal: Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion issues Draft Report; Censure, end suspension and limit contact with LRC. Read the report here.

“Specifically, the Select Committee finds, and requests the Senate concur in its finding, that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller engaged in harassment”

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion has met for what is hopefully a final time regarding the conduct of Senator Julie Frye Mueller, and has issued it’s report.

The committee found specifically that, despite her denials, “that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller engaged in harassment.”

While the Committee has voted to remove her suspension from the Senate, they are in agreement that she should be censured for her conduct and “bringing the Honor of the Senate into public disrepute.”

And as part of making sure it doesn’t happen again, they are recommending that “Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s interaction and contact with staff of the Legislative Research Council, including interns and pages, be limited to the director or the director’s designees.”

You can read the report here:

Mr. President:

Your Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion respectfully reports that it has completed its investigation of the conduct of Senator Julie Frye-Mueller; and, after due deliberation, recommends that the Senate do now endorse the finding of the Select Committee that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller should, and by the approval of three-fifths vote of the Senate shall be, censured for conduct by a senator unbecoming the Senate. Specifically, the Select Committee finds, and requests the Senate concur in its finding, that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller engaged in harassment, as specified in Joint Rule 1B-3(2), that had the effect of unreasonably interfering with an individual employee’s work performance and creating an intimidating working environment in the Legislative Research Council.

The Select Committee finds, and the Senate to concur, that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension is part of the Senate discipline for bringing the Honor of the Senate into public disrepute. The Select Committee further recommends the Senate immediately lift the suspension of Senator Julie Frye-Mueller.

Finally, to ensure that an intimidating work environment does not re-occur during the remainder of the Ninety-eighth Legislative Session, the Select Committee recommends that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s interaction and contact with staff of the Legislative Research Council, including interns and pages, be limited to the director or the director’s designees.

Respectfully submitted,

David Wheeler, Chair

Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion