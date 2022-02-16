KASSIN ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR DISTRICT 17 HOUSE

VERMILLION, SD – Chris Kassin, a long-time resident of Vermillion, announced his candidacy for the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 17, comprised of Clay County and Southern Union County.

“This region has been my home for twenty years and I know firsthand that together we can overcome any challenge, while capitalizing on opportunities for future generations of South Dakotans,” said Chris Kassin. “I promise to bring the same principled, common-sense approach which guides my professional life to Pierre while also keeping my children at the forefront of my decision-making,” Kassin added.

Kassin, a Republican, resides in Vermillion with his wife, Katie, and two children, Collins (8) and Kellen (5). The Kassin’s daughter Collins was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion.

“Since our daughter was born, we have committed ourselves to causes that cure and treat Cystic Fibrosis,” said Kassin. “Although the fight to cure CF is not over, tremendous advancements have been made. I embrace this new opportunity to advocate for my child and others in need of fair and passionate health care representation,” he added.

Kassin currently serves as the Vice President of External Relations for the University of South Dakota Foundation. In this capacity, Kassin works to secure resources to improve the student experience and make education more affordable. Kassin holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Dakota.

For more information, please visit chriskassin.com or send an email to [email protected]. You can also visit Chris Kassin for House on Facebook.

###