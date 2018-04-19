Krebs continues Trump support on Tariffs at debate in Sioux Falls

At a recent Congressional primary debate between Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Neal Tapio, Krebs apparently doubled down on her comments in support of the brewing trade war between President Trump and China, and that she “appreciate what President Trump is trying to do”
From TheSiouxEmpire.com:
——————————————————————————————–
Question: What do you think of the Trump Tariffs and the trade war (my term) with China.
———————————————————–
Krebs: I appreciate what President Trump is trying to do.
Trump is trying to deal with China and open new markets.
China continually steals our intellectual properties and provides no recourse to fix it.
The story about seeing a truck with a fake version of the Triple M logo, instead says triple N.
She is the only one with an agricultural background and has spent time in China opening up markets for South Dakota agricultural products.
—————————————————————————–
Tapio: $300 billion trade deficit in the United States. A $500 billion dollar trade imbalance.
Agrees that China steals our I.P.s
China is a currency manipulator plus we have with them a great product to product imbalance.
Trump is treating this issue correctly but taking it head-on.
It’s a terrible situation right now economically, but it has to be done.
Trump is doing Bi-lateral negotiation. And that is also partly why he is pushing renegotiation NAFTA and China.
and…
BONUS
I waited patiently and tried to get a better answer on the Trump Tariff issue; I just asked what she thought about tariffs in general?
Krebs gave me a real quick sound bite answer about supporting President Trump in his efforts, an obvious repeat talking point.
She came off to me from this sounding over-produced, and a tad slimy. Not willing to engage or answer questions with any honest thought. I know she isn’t trying to sound dishonest, just trying to keep to the safe script. So I recommend taking this how you may.
I should also point out that her speaking and presentation during the forum was excellent.
The bonus part of the reporter’s story is also a bit attention grabbing in it’s stunning criticism of Krebs as “not willing to engage or answer questions with any honest thought.” That’s not good.
Is Rusty an Never Trumper ? Shocked face !
“He was the Trump South Dakota state director early on in the presidential campaign.”
Does middle of August in the general election count as an early supporter?
http://dakotawarcollege.com/neal-tapio-to-be-announced-as-state-director-of-south-dakota-for-the-trump-pence-campaign-and-hes-looking-for-volunteers/
Damn spell check. Is DUSTY, identified above as RUSTY, (small difference) a Never Trumper ? Not so shocked face.
Why wasn’t dusty at the forum debating with the others?
Shantel comes across as well rehearsed. If she sticks to the script she does fine. Talking in depth or off script … not so sure
Maybe she would make a good TV announcer, could just read the lines.
Interesting quotes in that article about Tapio.
After the debate the author talked to both candidates, Tapio was completely different than Krebs in willingness to talk about issues. And different than how he has been depicted in the news, was soft spoken, eager to discuss issues, asked me about my thoughts, had the best conversation I had that night.