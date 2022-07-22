What's @KristiNoem's favorite movie?
We'll give you a hint: it features a former GOP governor. pic.twitter.com/ukknineYOY
— The RGA (@GOPGovs) July 22, 2022
3 thoughts on “Kristi Noem featured in Republican Governors Association twitter. And you find out her favorite movie.”
As authentic as she is.
Actually, I found it to be very authentic. It’s not like she threw out some scripted answer like “Mr. Smith goes to Washington” or “the candidate.” It was one she would have seen in her youth.
Why should I possibly care what her favorite movie is??????