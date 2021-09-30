Kristi Noem repudiates ridiculous infidelity claims, accuser seems less than forthright, and we’ve heard this kind of nonsense before

From Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem responded to what I thought was the most outrageous attack on her to date:

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

If you had missed it, a writer at a hard-right website that most people hadn’t heard of made a ridiculous and unsourced accusation that Governor Kristi Noem was having an affair with advisor Corey Lewandowski.

What do you do with that? I mean, really? Because it’s an attack as old as time against many female leaders that they must be sleeping with someone. Because how could a woman get in that kind of position without using seduction.

The person making the accusation was interviewed by Dakota News Now, and he probably shouldn’t have gone on camera, because I don’t think he helped his credibility any. Because it seemed like he didn’t want to be there, and his eyes kept darting like he didn’t like being on the hot seat for a his story. You can watch the interview here, and tell me if he seemed at all honest.

You also have commentary from Maggie Seidel who left the Governor’s office, and clearly does not care much for Corey Lewandowski. And she’s right on the spot to call out this BS.

Former Noem staffer Maggie Seidel also denied the allegations. Seidel worked for Noem for roughly a year, and spent some time with her on the campaign trail as well. “There is plenty to disagree with Governor Noem on,” Seidel said. “For one, I think it is outrageous for her to continue to associate with Corey Lewandowski. But do I believe for a second she stepped out her marriage? No, not for a second.”

It’s not like we haven’t seen this kind of crap before. Turn the time machine back to 2006 when now US Senate wannabe Bruce Whalen was a Congressional wannabe, and he and his people claimed Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin was alternatively “pregnant by her chief of staff,” or a “homewrecker.”

Phony information on a Web site said Herseth was pregnant and engaged to her “chief of staff,” a man identified by a name that belongs to no one on the congresswoman’s staff. In an e-mail message sent to political Web logs, Whalen campaign manager Lee Breard highlighted the farce and also mentioned another rumor that implied Herseth was a “home-wrecker” because of her relationship with a former congressman from Texas. and..

“He approached her and confronted her and said, ‘Is it true?'” Levsen said. “She said, ‘I can’t believe you’re asking that.’ And he asked again if it was true. And she said, ‘No, Bruce, it isn’t true.'” and.. “The fact remains that they spread lies about Stephanie Herseth’s personal life on the Internet, followed it up with an implausible explanation and now Bruce Whalen is completely refusing to take responsibility for his campaign’s actions.” Read the entire story here. Those kind of accusations were ridiculous and offensive then, and they still are now. US Senator John Thune had his take on that kind of nonsense in the 15 year old article, which holds true yet today: Thune said such unwarranted gossip is one of the negatives in high-profile public service. and.. “It’s frustrating, because there’s no way to refute. It’s not like you have a forum to bat this stuff down.” Internet communications make the rumor mill even more powerful, and harmful, he said. Read that here. Good reminder that women don’t have to be sleeping with someone to be leaders and win elections. And shame on those who try to make the claim that they do.