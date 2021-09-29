Governor Kristi Noem on Real Estate Appraiser issue

25 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem on Real Estate Appraiser issue”

  1. Of course Noem asked for special treatment for her daughter, that’s the only way she got the licence. She failed her test and then the person in charge of the licencing was forced into retirement the day after.

      1. Chain of events:

        Daughter doesn’t get approved

        4 months later daughter is approved and she was never rejected

        Bren told to resign.

        Bren paid $200k and can’t discuss

        Noem changes legislation

        She should have changed the legislation first before forcing Bren out and having her daughter get passed. Because now it looks really bad and it will be really hard to change any minds.

        1. It’s very possible nothing illegal or unethical happened but by having her daughter in the roo. the appearance of impropriety is not in her favor.

          Especially when the media is involved.

  4. OK, you did not seek special treatment for Kassidy. Was she in the office with you when you were discussing the issue with the department head? If the answer is yes, how does a department head think anything other than you are seeking special treatment for you daughter? Asking for a friend.

  6. I think it would simply have been better to deal with any questions about the hurdles to becoming an appraiser after her daughter had become one rather than when her daughter was on the cusp of not getting the license. This just doesn’t look good, and I agree that having her daughter in the room at the time was not appropriate.

    The issue with trying to get someone to retire and then having the state pay that person $200k to not pursue a claim for wrongful dismissal-or whatever it was-doesn’t look good either.

    I just wish that people in power would step back before they act and think about how it would look to their bosses-us.

  7. Kassidy and Kristi corruption. 200K hush money. Big Deal. Standard South Dakota republican practice. Nepotism and payola, what else is new? Glad you asked, Kory and Kristi having an affair. Really. 72 hours after an out of state AP story breaks that makes Kristi look like a corrupt victimizing political hack another out of state story by those ultra conservative propagandists at Great America.com pitch her a “poor little ole’ me” softball on her marriage fidelity and family values. It’s a swing. it’s a home run. From zero to hero in less than a week. All is forgiven and forgotten. Corruption and media manipulation to make it all better. Reminds me of what the Donald used to say. Maybe the media really is the enemy of the people.

    1. Do you get this outraged when the media protects senile and corrupt Joe Biden and tries to provide cover for his anti-America actions?

  8. Ever heard of the “appearance of impropriety”?

    The daughter should not have been in the room….the lawyers also have a lot of explaining to do that were there

      1. The AG has a job to do; would you rather he sit back and not do his work? I guess for some it depends on what his work is.

        3. I was referring to her outrage at the AG for his driving incident and stating he should resign or be impeached and now he is investigating an incident involving her. I just thought it seems ironic.

  12. Is it too much to ask for conservatives to have a governor who while on their watch:
    restrains the growth of government,
    doesn’t increase taxes,
    upholds the constitution,
    and isn’t a hypocrite ethically.

    We don’t need a governor with a national profile to implement sound conservative policy.

