Governor Kristi Noem on Real Estate Appraiser issue

I have heard for years how difficult it is to become an appraiser in South Dakota, making it harder for South Dakotans to purchase a home. I have been working for years to fix that process, and I signed legislation to that effect this past session. (2/2)
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021
Of course Noem asked for special treatment for her daughter, that’s the only way she got the licence. She failed her test and then the person in charge of the licencing was forced into retirement the day after.
Doesn’t matter “Publicans” rule
Chain of events:
Daughter doesn’t get approved
4 months later daughter is approved and she was never rejected
Bren told to resign.
Bren paid $200k and can’t discuss
Noem changes legislation
She should have changed the legislation first before forcing Bren out and having her daughter get passed. Because now it looks really bad and it will be really hard to change any minds.
It’s very possible nothing illegal or unethical happened but by having her daughter in the roo. the appearance of impropriety is not in her favor.
Especially when the media is involved.
If she only knew how bad her responses make her look. We are led by a total narcissist. smh
She really messed up on this one. Badly.
OK, you did not seek special treatment for Kassidy. Was she in the office with you when you were discussing the issue with the department head? If the answer is yes, how does a department head think anything other than you are seeking special treatment for you daughter? Asking for a friend.
She can’t be this dumb, can she?
She’s not dumb. She knows the Republican establishment will continue to support her no matter what.
No, she thinks WE are this dumb.
I think it would simply have been better to deal with any questions about the hurdles to becoming an appraiser after her daughter had become one rather than when her daughter was on the cusp of not getting the license. This just doesn’t look good, and I agree that having her daughter in the room at the time was not appropriate.
The issue with trying to get someone to retire and then having the state pay that person $200k to not pursue a claim for wrongful dismissal-or whatever it was-doesn’t look good either.
I just wish that people in power would step back before they act and think about how it would look to their bosses-us.
Kassidy and Kristi corruption. 200K hush money. Big Deal. Standard South Dakota republican practice. Nepotism and payola, what else is new? Glad you asked, Kory and Kristi having an affair. Really. 72 hours after an out of state AP story breaks that makes Kristi look like a corrupt victimizing political hack another out of state story by those ultra conservative propagandists at Great America.com pitch her a “poor little ole’ me” softball on her marriage fidelity and family values. It’s a swing. it’s a home run. From zero to hero in less than a week. All is forgiven and forgotten. Corruption and media manipulation to make it all better. Reminds me of what the Donald used to say. Maybe the media really is the enemy of the people.
Do you get this outraged when the media protects senile and corrupt Joe Biden and tries to provide cover for his anti-America actions?
Ever heard of the “appearance of impropriety”?
The daughter should not have been in the room….the lawyers also have a lot of explaining to do that were there
So much for an official statement–lets just use twitter
Does anybody else see irony that the AG is looking into that meeting according to a headline?
According to some folks here the AG is just a swell guy who did nothing wrong.
The AG has a job to do; would you rather he sit back and not do his work? I guess for some it depends on what his work is.
We can’t afford another elected official to pull a Noem and not show up for work.
I’d rather he resigned for killing Joe Boever.
I was referring to her outrage at the AG for his driving incident and stating he should resign or be impeached and now he is investigating an incident involving her. I just thought it seems ironic.
Noem and Biden are both in the wrong.
People in office should not be using their influence to benefit family members.
What has Biden done to benefit family members? And should Trump be on that list?
Maybe a seat on AF 2 to china?
Is it too much to ask for conservatives to have a governor who while on their watch:
restrains the growth of government,
doesn’t increase taxes,
upholds the constitution,
and isn’t a hypocrite ethically.
We don’t need a governor with a national profile to implement sound conservative policy.