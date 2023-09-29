Matt Roby Announces Candidacy for District 5 State House of Representatives

WATERTOWN, SD – Watertown resident Matt Roby today announced his candidacy for the State House of Representatives in District 5. “I’m passionate about the Watertown area and will always to do what I can to make it better,” Roby said. ‘My public service, community involvement, and private sector experience give me the tools, relationships, and perspective necessary to be a strong voice for District 5 in Pierre.”

Roby aims to build on the record of common-sense conservative leadership by legislators from the Watertown area. He is interested in advocating for education, enhancing economic development opportunities, addressing the mental health and addiction crisis, and promoting policies to give individuals, families, and businesses the freedom to thrive.

“I pride myself in being in a good listener. I’m eager to continue listening to and learning from District 5 residents as I seek to earn their support in the coming months.”

Roby, 39, is a husband, father, attorney, fourth-generation resident of Watertown, and lifelong Republican. He began his career as an Assistant South Dakota Attorney General and served as Watertown’s City Attorney from 2017 to 2022. He has also worked in the insurance industry and as a private attorney. Outside of work and family, he is actively involved with several non-profit organizations.

Roby and his wife, Stefanie, live in Watertown where he works as legal counsel for an investment firm, and she works as a Physician Assistant. They have four children – Bennett, Griffin, Hannah, and Sutton – and attend Immaculate Conception Church. To learn more, visit www.MattRobyforSD.com or find Matt Roby for SD State House – District 5 on Facebook.

###