As he officially enter the race for President, former Vice President Mike Pence has released this video for the campaign:
I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023
3 thoughts on “Mike Pence for President Announcement Video”
Is there some mysterious groundswell of demand for a Pence candidacy that I’ve just not been aware of?
(Being a presidential candidate sure must be lucrative…)
Pass on him and Pass on Christie. They’ll be out before the Iowa caucus due to lack of funding and interest.
He has a better ad than desantis.