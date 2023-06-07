Mike Pence for President Announcement Video

As he officially enter the race for President, former Vice President Mike Pence has released this video for the campaign:

3 thoughts on “Mike Pence for President Announcement Video”

  1. Is there some mysterious groundswell of demand for a Pence candidacy that I’ve just not been aware of?

    (Being a presidential candidate sure must be lucrative…)

  2. Pass on him and Pass on Christie. They’ll be out before the Iowa caucus due to lack of funding and interest.

