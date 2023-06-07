Rapid City elects new mayor, running on law & order. Who were those 193 idiots who voted for Gerald Harvey for School Board?

In Rapid City, former City Councilman Jason Salamun eclipsed the rest of the field and will be the new mayor by fewer than 300 votes after other candidates seemed to split the vote against Laura Armstrong who came in second.
According to the Rapid City Journal,
Salamun unofficially took 32% of voters with 4,888 votes Tuesday, topping Laura Armstrong by only 269 votes.
and..
Unofficial results show Laura Armstrong came in second with 4,619 votes, Ron Weifenbach third with 2,999, Brad Estes fourth with 2,769, and Josh Lyle with 150.
Brad Estes was by far the strongest fundraiser, but as one observer noted to me, he just did not have an effective stage presence in debates.
This race might be characterized by – surprisingly – not being a complete circus sideshow. Which is doing pretty good for Rapid City.
On the other hand, we have the school board race…
Rapid City School Board – Area 4
|Walter Swan Jr. (N)
|507
|
31%
|Amy Sazue (N)
|488
|
30%
|Karen S. Woods (N)
|437
|
27%
|Gerald Harvey (N)
|193
|
12%
I have to ask – who were the 193 idiots who voted for the guy tweeting for execution of Democrats, who had two protection orders, among his many issues? Because they should not be allowed to pick any more school board members.
Low turnout compared to pierre.
Not kidding – Laura Armstrong is progressive enough to be the Mayor of San Francisco. Rapid City dodged a major, major bullet last night. Salamun is a perfect fit for Rapid City – Christian, Conservative, and sane. Expect big things from him if he wants to purse future political opportunities.
Also, it’s a shame RC did away with runoffs. The four Rs almost split the vote and doomed RC. In a runoff, Salamun would beat Armstrong 70-30!
” Rapid City dodged a major, major bullet last night.”
We didn’t just dodge a bullet, we dodged a rocket propelled grenade! I hope there is a push to bring back the runoffs after this close call.
“Dodged” is the operative word. With a margin that small whoo-wee – Rapid City is going blue soon
RC has no chance of going blue in the near future if they can get a couple things figured out. 70% of voters supported a Republican candidate. Plus, Jason will run for re-election.
1.) Get the operatives together behind-the-scenes before the election and never allow four Rs to take one one D again
2.) Bring back runoffs
Congratulations to Mr. Salamun, Kevin Maher, and the other winners.
Strongly agree RC should bring back runoffs.