New Mayor in Chamberlain; Republican Claussen defeats Democrat Thomas

The race for a new Mayor in Chamberlain had another big blowout last night where (yes, it’s on a non-partisan ballot) Republican Monte Claussen trounced Democrat Tim Thomas on a vote of 230-170, with the winner receiving over 57% of the vote.

This race got a little attention in that it had the winning candidate running a modern campaign, while the losing one.. well they didn’t. For example, One ran a couple of ads like this throughout the race..

And the one who lost had a single ad a couple days before the election that was this kind of mess.

Good note to others who are thinking of running for office.. you have to plan and run a serious campaign. Or not. And see how that goes.