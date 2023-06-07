The Pierre School Board had an election this evening for one of its school board seats, the one currently held by former Jefferson school elementary principal Dan Cronin.
And if the numbers are at all telling, it appears Cronin may be enjoying the most lopsided victory in tonight’s elections across the state.
With a gap of just under 900 votes between incumbent Cronin and his challenger, newcomer Jason Muldoon, who was supported by the local chapter of “Moms for Liberty” (and married to the vice-chair of the group) failed to pull even 20% against Cronin who dominated with over 79%.
This war by proxy by the Moms for Liberty against Cronin forgot what the most important thing in a campaign is.. first and foremost, name ID. While they waged war against reading scores, and tried to point a finger against incumbents in general for it, they offered someone nobody in town knew against Dan Cronin – someone EVERYONE in Pierre knows (and likes).
Sometimes you need to read the room.
And name ID matters.
14 thoughts on “Pierre School Board race might be most lopsided of night”
283 votes? Shouldn’t they have been able to get 283 votes by using a highlighter and going through the voter list? What were they doing?
The SD GOP even weighed in and sent a postcard backing Mouldoon.
Siedel has shown she is as effective as Taffy Howard.
Say her name
Maggie has a beef with the school board. She decided to increase the temp of the race to 1,000 degrees and turned a community against her and her cause.
There is a reason she is not in the govs office anymore. She doesn’t win and no one wants to fight all the time.
Don’t suppose you’ve met our current gov and her communications director?
And honestly what is the story with that post card?
You are right Pat. I don’t know anyone who knows Mouldoon.
I voted for him because he knocked on my door. Nice guy. Mothers for liberty are not wrong to have high education standards but attacking a long time education professional is not a winning strategy.
Hopefully the Pierre SB can look into their concerns.
He is a nice guy and good for him for running.
She opposes Mortenson also.
The Pierre School District is well run with a lot of quality educators. I do think it’s OK to push them outside their comfort zone on reading, as it tends to drop off from elementary to high school in the district. But geez… run a new guy to Pierre against a long-time educator? C’mon, learn something about timing. And think about showing up in the community over time and putting the leg work in… not just showing up to school board meetings. Maybe the Moms for Liberty ought to show up to the schools and actually help kids read. The way Maggie and crew are approaching this just seems like a bunch of grandstanding.
Maggie just attacks. She has read books on campaigns but never actually ran a campaign. Big difference.
It helped that the union and Pierre Dems campaigned for Cronin, too.
SDGOP shouldn’t be getting into school board elections. Especially when both candidates are Republicans.
People don’t want to politicize schools. It’s why these candidates keep losing.
Conservatives would win more if they were nice instead of self rightious cranks.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/moms-for-liberty-designated-as-anti-government-extremist-group-by-splc/3048823/