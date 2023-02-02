More on Julie Frye Mueller scandal: New article on legislation and lobbying activities.

The Dakota Scout has a new article today regarding something I’ve been writing about for a couple of days – namely new scrutiny over Julie Frye Mueller’s husband’s activities which are taking place concurrently with his work as a lobbyist, and acting as her legislative liaison to LRC:

“When will the attacks end?” Frye-Mueller asked in a statement issued Wednesday evening, noting the proposed ban on lawmaker spouses doubling as lobbyists.

and

“Are you a spouse or a lobbyists? Because it was hard to tell,” Rohl said. “My bill is to start a conversation related to the appropriateness, and conflicts of interest of having the ability to claim both spousal and lobbyists privileges simultaneously.”