More on Senator Julie Frye Mueller – “Aggression with staffer over COVID vaccine”

The Dakota Scout is reporting a bit more detail today regarding what I had mentioned in a comment last night, that “there was an interaction between an LRC staffer and JFM that left this person pretty upset.”

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was removed Wednesday from her assignments on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and Local Government Committee after a legislative staffer complained that Frye-Mueller had been verbally abusive about the staffer’s family vaccination decisions.

Read that here (subscription required).

Julie Frye Mueller is accused of being verbally abusive? Perish the thought.

My question is that if they convene a Select Committee on Discipline, will Frye-Mueller’s attorney be R. Shawn Tornow or Steve Haugaard?