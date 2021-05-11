My Pillow event has more than 1000 attendees. This was about his website, which doesn’t work yet..

It sounds as if the event in Mitchell yesterday picked up a bit after I checked in at 4:30, with just over 1000 attendees noted by Joe Sneve at the Argus:

That was just one takeaway from MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s keynote address Monday evening from inside the Mitchell Corn Palace, where more than 1,000 attended the four-hour long event filled with liberal bashing and notions that Trump was cheated out of a second term in the White House. and.. Monday night’s lineup also included entertainment from former Saturday Night Live comedian Joe Piscopo, a real-time speech via video feed from former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and remarks by author and Veggie Tales contributor Eric Mataxas.

Read that all here.

And it sounds as if they had the proud boys there as well.

Nice.

The entertainment for the event at the Corn Palace was a comedian who was at his high point nearly 40 years ago? (That sounds like a lot of the Corn Palace’s entertainment line up in recent years.)

Sorry if I’m not sufficiently excited about the event. The Frankspeech.com social media platform really isn’t anything more than a blog for Mr. Lindell at this point. So it was really a product launch for something that doesn’t work yet.

I’m sure it was a nice momentary diversion for people who didn’t have anything else to do.