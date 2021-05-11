My Pillow event has more than 1000 attendees. This was about his website, which doesn’t work yet..

It sounds as if the event in Mitchell yesterday picked up a bit after I checked in at 4:30, with just over 1000 attendees noted by Joe Sneve at the Argus:
That was just one takeaway from MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s keynote address Monday evening from inside the Mitchell Corn Palace, where more than 1,000 attended the four-hour long event filled with liberal bashing and notions that Trump was cheated out of a second term in the White House.
Monday night’s lineup also included entertainment from former Saturday Night Live comedian Joe Piscopo, a real-time speech via video feed from former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and remarks by author and Veggie Tales contributor Eric Mataxas.
And it sounds as if they had the proud boys there as well.
It appears there are #ProudBoys in the crowd #FrankRally pic.twitter.com/Vbwev0Y46s
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) May 10, 2021
The entertainment for the event at the Corn Palace was a comedian who was at his high point nearly 40 years ago? (That sounds like a lot of the Corn Palace’s entertainment line up in recent years.)
Sorry if I’m not sufficiently excited about the event. The Frankspeech.com social media platform really isn’t anything more than a blog for Mr. Lindell at this point. So it was really a product launch for something that doesn’t work yet.
I’m sure it was a nice momentary diversion for people who didn’t have anything else to do.
I wonder if he talked about the totally legitimate and not crazy third Arizona audit, which now has people checking for bamboo content in paper because China, apparently.
He’s in the awareness phase. He knows what he is doing .. but then, he’s never built technology and did disparage technology workers in his speech (you could tell he immediately regretted it).
It’s almost as though they are waiting on someone .. hmmmm ..
https://youtu.be/7YvAYIJSSZY
For what it’s worth, I believe in contracts.
I think Mike Lindell is a success story; he was addicted to drugs and overcame that and has built a successful company, so I’m not sure why the haughty tone.
Building a successful company doesnt automatocally make you good. The tone is haughty because Lindell’s behavior has earned it.
A pillow case stuffed with shredded foam. Success!
Your bashing and disparaging remarks about Mike Lindell makes me wonder if this blog is actually by RINOS who have never read nor followed the Republican platform! You are sounding like the Communist/Democrat followers. Mike Lindell has the balls to actually have the fraud of the election investigated, unlike the South Dakota Senators and Howdy Doody Johnson eunchs who are also RINOS!
1. And STILL waiting on you loons to prove fraud. Maricopa county is now on its third audit and still can’t prove fraud. Probably because it didn’t happen. Keep looking for that bamboo, though!
2. So support for Mike Lindell is now a requirement to be a republican?
3. A lack of support for Mike Lindell makes someone a communist?
You don’t seem like a very bright person.
I am a patriotic, Christian woman who believes in the Constitution and integrity. I support for those who believe in the Triune God, Truth, Justice, and Honesty. The truth is coming out and many of the RINOS will finally show their true colors. There are too many so called Republicans who do not adhere to their Oath of Office
I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God. Or in the case of the Oath of Office for President “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Wow, your buddy Pedo Joe sure as Hell isn’t following that either! Your hatred for President Trump and his backers is destroying our country. I did not say lack of support for Lindell makes anyone a communist. Mike Lindell is one of the most Patriotic people in the country. Too bad we can’t say the same for you.
1. This is word salad and it comes across like you are manic.
2. Joe Biden is not my buddy and I didn’t vote for him or Trump.
3. I was fighting in Afghanistan (twice) while Mike Lindell was smoking crack, so excuse me if my eyes don’t roll out of my skull when you try to lecture me about patriotism.
You ramble so much as to be nearly incomprehensible. No wonder you love Lindell.
The man is a successful businessman. It appears he had more people come to his presentation than what the author of this site expected and mocked him for. He puts his money where his mouth is.
As for his web site, I am sure he will get the kind of techs he needs to do that. I can remember times when this blog was young and had some troubles from time to time being down or taking quite long times to load.
He will certainly have another opportunity to put his money where his mouth is when he loses the billion dollar slander suit.
Or wins his countersuit. As part of discovery, Dominion is going to have to open their documents. I doubt they will and it will just go away.
And when they do, and there is no conspiracy, what will you change your story to?
According to one report there were around 2500 attendees. Sometimes people like to print pictures that show empty venues that actually fill up when the time comes. That seems a little unfair. That same report said there were people lined up around the block. From a tweet, it looked like a pretty long line. More people in person than a Joe Biden rally. Apparently there were about 250,000 viewers watching it on frankspeech.com. Maybe it’s working now? RSB and OAN also broadcast it. Perhaps rather than laugh at a guy putting something together, it would be better to give him a little support. Anybody from Mitchell able to tell how big the crowd was?
There were other reports that noted that it was around 1000.
I note it isn’t working, as it was billed as being a social media platform, and it still is little more than a personal blog at this point.