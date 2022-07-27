Jamie Smith isn’t getting things off on a truthful footing in his new advertisement for Governor:
It’s time South Dakotans had a governor they can trust. Someone who focuses on them instead of climbing the political ladder.
I’m Jamie Smith. Let’s focus on South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/kml9nLBOwq
— Jamie Smith for SD Governor (@RepJamieSmith) July 27, 2022
Wait a minute.. Smith’s commercial claims that the Governor has a jet? That’s actually not truthful at all:
If Smith is going to lie about something as basically verifiable as the Governor’s plane, it’s not instilling a lot of confidence about the level of “truthiness” he’s going to exhibit in the rest of the campaign.
2 thoughts on “New Jamie Smith ad lies about state plane, claiming Governor has a jet.”
Kind of chutzpah to endorse Noem who lied about the state’s economy and then accuse Smith of lying when he is technically correct. The plane has a propeller but is jet powered (prophet). She claimed that we”got through Covid better than almost any other state”. With 333deaths per 100,000 population we rank 29th. But you never hear SDWC complain about her lies. Not even much about the nepotism. Lying is just normal and nothing to get excited about if it’s a republican, but a half truth is excoriated if it’s a democrat. Fair and balanced like Fakex News.
Now do Noem’s ad touting SD as #1 in tourism and having the #1 economy in the country.
Methinks you are grasping at straws with the technical definition of jet when there are MUCH more egregious examples of gubernatorial candidates plain lying in their ads this cycle.