New Jamie Smith ad lies about state plane, claiming Governor has a jet.

Jamie Smith isn’t getting things off on a truthful footing in his new advertisement for Governor:

It’s time South Dakotans had a governor they can trust. Someone who focuses on them instead of climbing the political ladder. I’m Jamie Smith. Let’s focus on South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/kml9nLBOwq — Jamie Smith for SD Governor (@RepJamieSmith) July 27, 2022

Wait a minute.. Smith’s commercial claims that the Governor has a jet? That’s actually not truthful at all:

Read that here.

If Smith is going to lie about something as basically verifiable as the Governor’s plane, it’s not instilling a lot of confidence about the level of “truthiness” he’s going to exhibit in the rest of the campaign.