Alcohol moving back at college ball games on state University campuses after nearly 40 years

I don’t know that it means campuses are going back to “wet” dorms anytime soon, but after a nearly 40 year drought, alcohol is coming back to the general public at the major universities’ college ball games:

With the news last month that the Board of Regents approved the sale of alcohol at public universities in the state, South Dakota State is finalizing plans to sell beer at athletic events to the general public in the upcoming 2022-23 school year. The University of South Dakota previously said it plans to do the same. Both schools had previously been serving alcohol in premium seating areas only.

Read it here.

My college experience was on campus about a year or so after they outlawed alcohol from college universities, and then the country started raising the drinking age. (That means I’m officially middle aged.) And I don’t think it’s as big a deal as it was made out to be all those years ago.

Every once in a while, having gone to sporting events across the country and being able to order a beer if I choose, I think 40 years later in South Dakota we’re a little less puritan than we used to be, and people are looking for things they are able to experience in more metropolitan areas. Besides our third Starbucks outlet in Brookings.