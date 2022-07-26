Release: Johnson, Roy Introduce Bill to Alleviate Pilot Shortage by Raising Mandatory Retirement Age

Johnson, Roy Introduce Bill to Alleviate Pilot Shortage by Raising Mandatory Retirement Age

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced the “Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act” to alleviate the pilot shortage by raising the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

“We haven’t even begun to see the worst of the pilot shortage,” said Johnson. “COVID-19 forced a lot of early retirements, and pilot recruitment is tough. I’ve heard horror stories of South Dakotans missing family weddings due to canceled flights – Americans need reliable travel options. Raising the mandatory retirement age by two years is a safe and effective way to mitigate this shortage.”

A recent study found the pilot shortage in North America is expected to reach over 12,000 pilots by 2023. Meanwhile, nearly 14,000 qualified U.S. pilots will be forced to retire over the next five years due to the federal mandatory pilot retirement age.

The mandatory retirement age for commercial airline pilots has not been raised since 2007. The Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act does not change any other provision to current law governing pilot retirements.

###