Democrat politician endorses Democrat politician. Next up, dog bites man.

Today on Twitter Democrat candidate Brian Bengs, who isn’t going to beat US Senator John Thune, is patting himself on the back because he now has Scott Heidepreim’s endorsement.

I'm proud to have the endorsement of former State Senate Minority Leader Scott Heidepriem! Scott has put people over politics when serving in Pierre to improve the lives of South Dakotans. I'm running to be your Senator to do that same thing: represent the people, not the party. pic.twitter.com/9AyqDTmWF5 — Brian Bengs for U.S. Senate (@BrianBengs) July 25, 2022

Who would have thought a Democrat politician would endorse a Democrat politician? What’s next, a graphic letting everyone know that Susan Wismer has endorsed him?

I think the time to build credibility among one’s own party passed with the primary.