South Dakota loves Mike Rounds and John Thune, as Morning Consult points out we have two of the most popular US Senators in the nation:
America’s Most Popular Senators:
John Barrasso (R-WY): 70%
Cynthia Lummis (R-WY): 63
Mike Rounds (R-SD): 60%
John Thune (R-SD): 60%
John Hoeven (R-ND): 57%
*Approval among registered voters in each state. Surveys conducted April 1- June 30, 2022https://t.co/VGRKXRiSq0 pic.twitter.com/gy05NPbMZG
— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) July 25, 2022
2 thoughts on “South Dakota has 3rd & 4th most popular US Senators in Nation”
I’m sure 90%+ of the people who voted for Thune like him.
🙂
It’s easy to forget sometimes how very blessed we are to live in South Dakota. The vast majority of people in this country never get to see their US Senators or Governor in person… much less shake their hand… much less talk to them and get to know them. It’s good remind ourselves from time to time how good we have it.