Only 11 days to go on the Cory Countdown. Open House this weekend.

It has been well over three weeks and the silence from Dakota Free Press author Cory Heidelberger over his permanent relocation is very unusual.

If you recall, his wife has a nice new job, and his house is on the market which means Cory will be heading out of state to Nebraska – likely never to return – denying Al Novstrup any more opportunities to defeat the most liberal man in South Dakota. (Poor Al!)

I would point out that it looks like his REALTOR has an open house this weekend on the property. Hello! Why did we not know this before? Tell all your Aberdeen friends about it so we can collectively send Cory on his way out of state as quickly as possible.

Of course, while Cory is ignoring the elephant in the room and according to at least one commenter, squelching people who ask about it, he’s busy throwing barbs at Governor Noem.

The Cory Countdown clock is now sitting at 11 days with the countdown ending soon. Click on the image above if you want to follow how many days we can expect until the state’s most liberal commentator is gone, gone, gone.