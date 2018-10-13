Our next Governor Kristi Noem at Hobo Days! Posted on October 13, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Heard Kristi had a massive turn out for today’s Hobo day parade! Go Kristi go! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I was part of big crowd. The motorcycle riders were so cool!!! Awesome!!!