“People call this the elusive obvious: It’s right there in front of your face, so close that everyone can see it but you.” Kevin Hart

Beginning tonight through Friday, the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Elite Eight, Final Four, and Championships are being held at the Pentagon here in Sioux Falls. The best 8 Men’s and Women’s Division teams are coming from around the nation to crown National Champions. One of the competing teams is our own Northern State University Men’s team from Aberdeen. Pretty exciting, huh? Let’s get out there and cheer on the Wolves.

Here is a link to today’s article in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and the schedule of play in case you want to go out the Pentagon tonight and the rest of the week:

Basketball schedule and article

