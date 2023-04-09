Picked up a nice early South Dakota ribbon for my collection – 1st Republican State Convention for election of delegates

Well, my obsession for South Dakota Republican political ribbons got me into trouble again.

Not, any actual trouble mind you, but I had to pry my debit card out of my wallet, and probably pay more than I wanted to for a political ribbon I didn’t have in my collection.. because it’s one missing from my set.

This is a ribbon for the First Republican State Convention of South Dakota…. but it’s actually not the first convention, Keep reading. First Republican State Convention of South Dakota, Held in Chamberlain March 23, 1892 for the election of delegates to the National Convention at Minneapolis, June 7, 1892.

What it means was that this was the first presidential election South Dakota participated in as a state, and was able to send delegates to the national Republican convention, so this was the convention where they did so.

In fact, I had previously obtained a ribbon for that national convention a couple of years ago:

In the big scheme of things, this was actually the 4th Republican State Convention for South Dakota. (Still looking for #1, 5, 7, and 8).

I did get it as part of a set, sold together with what’s probably the earliest South Dakota Democrat ribbon I’ve run across. Apparently, Chamberlain was the hot place for a convention that year, since Democrats also held their convention in the same town.

Great items of memorabilia from South Dakota’s political past.

And if there are any collectors of South Dakota Democrat political memorabilia, drop me a note, and I’m open to a sale or trade for something I don’t have.