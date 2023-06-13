Polling group says Kristi Noem most popular politician in South Dakota

According to an article by Dakota News Now, pollster Kaplan Strategies is declaring Governor Kristi Noem as the most popular politician in the state:

In a recent Kaplan Strategies poll of South Dakota Republican voters, Gov. Kristi Noem was the most well-liked politician in the state. Gov. Noem received a 78%-18% favorable rating among Republicans in the state, according to the poll presented by research firm Kaplan Strategies. and.. Sen. John Thune saw a favorable view among 64% of respondents. and.. The survey collected responses online and through text, in addition to automated voice responses. The results are weighted.

This poll seems weird with them just throwing it out there without anyone specific behind it. With their results coming from “collected responses online and through text,” leaving them to guess how to weight the factors, I don’t know if we’re left with any better measure of anyone’s opinion after they’re released the results in comparison to before.