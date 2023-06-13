According to an article by Dakota News Now, pollster Kaplan Strategies is declaring Governor Kristi Noem as the most popular politician in the state:
In a recent Kaplan Strategies poll of South Dakota Republican voters, Gov. Kristi Noem was the most well-liked politician in the state.
Gov. Noem received a 78%-18% favorable rating among Republicans in the state, according to the poll presented by research firm Kaplan Strategies.
and..
Sen. John Thune saw a favorable view among 64% of respondents.
and..
The survey collected responses online and through text, in addition to automated voice responses. The results are weighted.
What do you think?
This poll seems weird with them just throwing it out there without anyone specific behind it. With their results coming from “collected responses online and through text,” leaving them to guess how to weight the factors, I don’t know if we’re left with any better measure of anyone’s opinion after they’re released the results in comparison to before.
17 thoughts on “Polling group says Kristi Noem most popular politician in South Dakota”
The Dakota Scout story was much better. They noted that Skjonsberg pushed back because Jackley wasn’t included, which is telling (the Rounds reaction, not the Jackley omission).
The ’26 games have begun!
What a dumb survey. No crosstabs. It’s not even newsworthy. Someone paid for it to make themselves look strong. Hmmm. I wonder who looked strong in the survey???
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know Kristi dominates GOP politics in SD but I doubt she is up on Rounds or Dusty by more than 10-15%.
“I doubt she is up on Rounds or Dusty by more than 10-15%”
But I bet you believed the SDSU poll about the governor’s race back in October.
The SDSU poll was a bad poll. No one in their right minds believed the SDSU poll. Jamie Smith was never the Billie.
In ’18 it was obvious she had problems because Thune, Daugaard, Jackley, Rounds and Pence came to her rescue. Nothing like that happened in ’22.
It was likely she would win easily.
Skjonsberg is dead right. “Without seeing cross tabs, whoever released this poll, clearly didn’t want to show all their cards. That usually means that they have some soft spots,” Rounds’ campaign spokesman Rob Skjonsberg told The Dakota Scout following media reports of the poll Monday. “There is one glaring omission — Marty Jackley. I wouldn’t bet against Marty and I definitely wouldn’t rule him out. And, Mike Rounds has never been beat. So there’s that.”
Rounds casts the looming shadow. Dusty, Russ, Jackley, Tenhaken and Rounds will not run against each other. That would give a conservative outsider a lane to win the nomination with the 30-35% they could get.
Governor Odenbach sounds like a possibility if these games continue.
About as possible as Governor John Dale.
Odenbach is one of the most disliked legislators in Pierre. He’s a legend in his own mind.
Offenbach is one of the most disliked people in the entire state. He, Jon Hansen, Tom Pischke, Jason Ravnsborg, Julie Frye-Mueller, Neal Tapio, Sue Peterson, and Taffy Howard should start their own little parade of horribles support group.
These polls are interesting yet meaningless because so much can change in politics in a short period of time. The poll obviously focuses on current statewide elected officials, but I hear a lot of talk around the state about other candidates positioning themselves for the 2026 primary. I personally know of at least two senators and three representatives who are talking to people about running for governor or U.S. Senate.
Mortenson, Karr, Venhuizen, Odenbach, Crabtree, Hansen, Howard round out that short list of legislators.
That’s very interesting because I only had two of those on my list. Karr and Crabtree don’t have the intellect and credibility, but that has never stopped an ambitious politician.
Odenbach and Hansen couldn’t even get elected by their own caucus. I say Haugaard & Howard.
Hansen’s conservative colleagues all believe they were let down by his lack of focus, work ethic and didn’t have a strategy to win.
He lost to the elderly Hugh Bartels. It’s not exactly confidence instilling for a run for governor.
’26 might have the makings of 1986 all over again. Mickelson eaked it out against Hansen, Kundert and Roberts.
They left Mickelson off the list also. In a race of 4 or 5 people he could get 30%.
This is a Noem poll all long. While Jackley will never win a governors race, he should have been included. Rounds is a good man, but he’s now been around long enough that it’s time to hand over the reigns.
I don’t get it. Image and appearance are important in establishing a “brand” and a reputation. The Governor’s new official picture on her website has her in sunglasses and blue jeans, hair extensions and dangling earrings, shaking hands with an unseen person. What message is this picture sending. “Just on my way to dart league and thought I’d drop by and say hello”??? I realize I expect too much, or at least something more formal and traditional, in my elected leaders but all this informality seems patronizing.