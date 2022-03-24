Postscript to Penn County GOP downplaying Governor Noem speaking

Had this note from someone ‘in the know’ involved in Pennington County Republican Politics:

I wanted to pass along is that when the subject of the SDWC post regarding the downplaying of Governor Noem as the “Guest Speaker” at the Lincoln Day Dinner came up, the chair (and his minions) reacted by saying that “no one reads SDWC anyway.” BTW the new flyer (just produced today) has a photo of Kristi on it. Also, just this morning an email was sent out to promote the LDD with the subject line “The Red Wave with Christi Noem.”

Sounds like the post was extensively “not read.”

If only in their non-reading we could prod them into talking about their candidates on social media, instead of Lauren Boebert.

Hopefully by the time of the dinner, they’ll figure out how to spell the Governor’s name.