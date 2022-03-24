Had this note from someone ‘in the know’ involved in Pennington County Republican Politics:
I wanted to pass along is that when the subject of the SDWC post regarding the downplaying of Governor Noem as the “Guest Speaker” at the Lincoln Day Dinner came up, the chair (and his minions) reacted by saying that “no one reads SDWC anyway.”
BTW the new flyer (just produced today) has a photo of Kristi on it.
Also, just this morning an email was sent out to promote the LDD with the subject line “The Red Wave with Christi Noem.”
Sounds like the post was extensively “not read.”
If only in their non-reading we could prod them into talking about their candidates on social media, instead of Lauren Boebert.
Hopefully by the time of the dinner, they’ll figure out how to spell the Governor’s name.
13 thoughts on “Postscript to Penn County GOP downplaying Governor Noem speaking”
If you took a survey in South Dakota and asked, “Are you good at spelling? Do you disrespect people who are?”
What do you think the results would be?
Spelling mistakes happen.
Let them support the Governor in their own way.
Why is this even an issue?
Governor Noom earned more of my support with a decision she made regarding an important issue recently, on which the people of South Dakota voted overwhelmingly to support. Tangentially, if my support for her vaporized, or if I started stumping against her, I bet she would still win because of her support for President Trump.
If she is so fragile that she would be upset that someone misspelled her name (unless it was on purpose), I would seriously reconsider my support.
I think you and many other men in the state are enamored with Governor Noem, and your protective instincts are kicking-in. It’s a normal dude thing to do, so good on you, but try not to let that create faux conflict and infighting.
I’m sure Kristi’s not offended that they spelled her name wrong, and Pat never said she was. What Pat is pointing out is that it’s a sloppy mistake to misspell your keynote speaker’s name…. especially when that speaker is your governor (and has been for 4 years).
I was in the meeting where Pennington Co first discussed LDD. Ed Randazzo said we should wait to pick a date so we can confirm Gov Noem because she’s the head of the party in SD. He got a lot of push back, a lot of people didn’t seem to think the Gov was a priority enough to ask about her schedule. Phil Jensen said, “If she’s even governor by then”, when asked what he meant he implied she would be impeached.
A number of great Republicans came to her defense and were outraged by his comment. There are really good Republicans in Pennington County, unfortunately they have to put up with some not so good ones.
Impeached for what exactly? I’m not a fan of Kristi, but I’m also not a fan of this trend that disagreeing with someone is impeachable.
Nepotism and sloppy interjecting in state affairs perhaps. You can been impeached for anything if enough people agree.
The Pennington County Republican Chairman is operating on ego and ego alone. He does not have the best interest of the party at heart and is being swayed by members of CFL. His legacy will be one of losing long-standing members as well as the reputation of West River being the constant in Republican support for conservative candidates. He has resisted all suggestions that he resign and allow new leadership to mold the party in new directions and ultimately his chairmanship will be viewed as a failure. The lack of attention to detail on the Lincoln Day Dinner flyer is just a snapshot of the inefficiency of his tenure.
When you mention CFL, what are you referring to. There are so many acronyms I don’t want to assume what group or business that might be. I do know the PennCo chairman and I have never found him to be condescending or having an ego that you mention. You may not be aware of it, but he is having some physical problems and may not be as energetic as you’d like, but he was elected and if he’s doing such a bad job (I’m not a member so I don’t know) then I’m sure that PennCo has bylaws stating what to do in such situations. I do know he is not a quitter and is determined to finish jobs that his position requires. If YOU are not satisfied with how he’s doing things then perhaps you should run to replace him at the organization’s next election. In closing, you mention the “lack of attention to detail” on the LDD flyer. Did you offer to help with the event and perhaps do the flyer?
The Pennington chair has worked hard for the party and he deserves slightly more respect. He has a few sides to his county party and he has played fairly to all sides. I wish he were less fair to people like Julie Frye Mueller and Taffy Howard that just tear our party (and him) down, but he realizes they were our party’s nominees and was respectful to them. He is trying to walk the tightrope of being on all sides of our party, and that tightrope may not exist.
I agree with Anonymous at 11:16 am.
Being any county party chair is like herding cats, but in Pennington County a lot of them are feral and some even have rabies.
He has worked hard, that is hard to deny, but his efforts have not been fruitful and he tends to ignore the input of others and tred his own way. He is in an organization that relies on teamwork and he is not a team player. Unless you’ve been inside the party operation for some time, the errors in judgment aren’t as obvious. He has seen Kristi’s name spelled many times…leaving it off the original flyer and then misspelling it, is unforgivable…whether or not it upsets the governor. This is not a high school chess club…this is an important part of the South Dakota Republican party. And, by the way, signing “anonymous” doesn’t take a lot of courage.
The county has continued to deliver Republicans to Pierre and deliver results for republicans going to DC. I disagree with the chair in the primary and convention at times but come general elections, I’m glad he’s on our side.
All is well in la la land.
All respect, this is what the PennCo GOP deserves.
The silent majority of actual Republicans won’t join this group. What for? People used to join parties and go to Lincoln Day Dinners to be inspired and to celebrate common goals.
The PennCo GOP only wants to tear people down. They’re also fundamentally inept walking around trying to make sure everybody is American enough.
This is far from shocking. I’m embarrassed it took this long, tbh.