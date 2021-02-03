Primary Thune facebook group promoting QAnon Congresswoman who claims Rothschild family uses secret space laser

The Primary John Thune facebook group has been getting some attention in recent days, a couple of months after the group founded by Julie Korth of Black Hawk, SD came to exist.

A recent Associated Press article brought up their efforts to find an opponent for John Thune. But… given what they’re using to fire up the group, what kind of candidate is the group trying to replace one of the top Republicans in the US Senate with?

If we’re to take the group’s founder and administrator Julie Korth’s postings to the group at face value, it seems like she wants someone just like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene:

The problem with Korth’s admiration and fealty to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene? It seems that apparently the type of person Korth admires might be someone with a really, really loose grip on reality:

Greene’s views are just a bit more controversial. They include, but are by no means limited to, the following: • The QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Donald Trump is secretly fighting a worldwide child-sex-slavery ring that was supposed to culminate in the mass arrest of his political opposition, is “worth listening to.” • Muslims don’t belong in government. • 9/11 was an inside job. • Shootings at Parkland, Sandy Hook, and Las Vegas were staged. • “Zionist supremacists” are secretly masterminding Muslim immigration to Europe in a scheme to outbreed white people. • Leading Democratic officials should be executed. The most recent Greene view to be unearthed comes via Eric Hananoki. Just over two years ago, Greene suggested in a Facebook post that wildfires in California were not natural. Forests don’t just catch fire, you know. Rather, the blazes had been started by PG&E, in conjunction with the Rothschilds, using a space laser, in order to clear room for a high-speed rail project. Here is Greene’s entire post, via Media Matters:

You know, I think people are welcome to agree or disagree with Senator Thune. But I can’t see that the vast majority of South Dakotans would say that they want to replace him with someone even close to being a QAnon conspiracy nut. Especially someone who believes that the Rothschild family could be using secret space lasers to cause wildfires.

If that’s the kind of candidate Korth is selling, I suspect that the vast majority of Republicans are going to take a hard pass.

At least, in the past when given the choice of an incumbent versus a conspiracy goofball, that’s way GOP voters in South Dakota have rolled.