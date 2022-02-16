Rasmussen announces candidacy for one-year term on Brookings City Council

Andrew Rasmussen has announced and filed for the one-year term on the Brookings City Council.

Rasmussen is running for the one-year term as an opportunity to connect the Brookings community and SDSU. By fostering conversation between the constituent groups, Rasmussen believes there can be greater integration between the two groups.

“My background as someone who grew up in Brookings, attended SDSU and as someone who wants to stay in Brookings beyond graduation gives me a unique perspective to the issues facing Brookings,” he said.

Rasmussen’s top goals are to work on workforce development, community engagement, and bring a young voice to the table on housing, retail, and entertainment options.

Rasmussen is a Brookings native and current student at South Dakota State University. He was elected as President of the SDSU Students’ Association in 2021. He is heavily involved in the Brookings community including the Brookings County Youth Mentoring Program and Great After-School Program (GAP), where he works.

He will graduate from SDSU in May with degrees in Journalism and Political Science and intends to continue his education, pursuing a Master’s degree in Communication and Media Studies.

