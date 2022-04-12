The Argus is noting this evening that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg believes the Senate will ‘vindicate’ him when the impeachment proceedings are heard in that body in the coming months:
“The House of Representatives voted, and I respect the process, but I look forward to the Senate trial, where I believe I will be vindicated,” the statement released by Ravnsborg read.
and..
With articles of impeachment adopted, the Senate will hold a trial no sooner than May 2, based on timeline protocols spelled out in the state Constitution. However, Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, has indicated a trial might not commence until early June.
10 thoughts on “Ravnsborg says in statement that he believes Senate will vindicate him.”
I bet they don’t want to have the trial before the primary because it’ll affect how voters view the primary candidates.
Yep. That’s exactly right. The public wants the AG out and there’s some Senators who don’t want to vote before their primary.
I sure hope someone has the sense enough not to pay him while he’s out of the office. Or make him use vacation time.
Will be interesting to see who the Senate hires to prosecute the case and who JR hires to defend himself. Further… it will be interesting if he even shows up to the Senate hearings. Based on past behavior, he doesn’t show up for any of it.
The most shameless man in the history of SD politics.
Craig Price?
This entire spectacle is doing significant harm to the party. Why hasn’t Dan L stepped in and forced Jason to resign?
Possibly because he has no authority to do that?
He may not have authority, but he should have the power. Maybe he doesn’t.
He does not, any more than he can tell a legislator to resign.
If nothing else it’s nice to see Cory Heidelberger’s repressed crush on Kristi Noem finally coming to fruition.
‘Vindicate’ he says. That’s quite strong. At best, he doesn’t get removed because they only get 20 or 22 votes and not 24. At worst, they run him out with 27 or 30 votes. There is no vindication. The only question is whether he moves to Iowa in June or next January. He’s done in South Dakota politics and should have been done over a year ago.