Ravnsborg says in statement that he believes Senate will vindicate him.

The Argus is noting this evening that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg believes the Senate will ‘vindicate’ him when the impeachment proceedings are heard in that body in the coming months:

“The House of Representatives voted, and I respect the process, but I look forward to the Senate trial, where I believe I will be vindicated,” the statement released by Ravnsborg read.

and..

With articles of impeachment adopted, the Senate will hold a trial no sooner than May 2, based on timeline protocols spelled out in the state Constitution. However, Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, has indicated a trial might not commence until early June.