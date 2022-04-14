The Argus is noting this evening that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg believes the Senate will ‘vindicate’ him when the impeachment proceedings are heard in that body in the coming months:
“The House of Representatives voted, and I respect the process, but I look forward to the Senate trial, where I believe I will be vindicated,” the statement released by Ravnsborg read.
and..
With articles of impeachment adopted, the Senate will hold a trial no sooner than May 2, based on timeline protocols spelled out in the state Constitution. However, Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, has indicated a trial might not commence until early June.
16 thoughts on “Ravnsborg says in statement that he believes Senate will vindicate him.”
I bet they don’t want to have the trial before the primary because it’ll affect how voters view the primary candidates.
Yep. That’s exactly right. The public wants the AG out and there’s some Senators who don’t want to vote before their primary.
I sure hope someone has the sense enough not to pay him while he’s out of the office. Or make him use vacation time.
Will be interesting to see who the Senate hires to prosecute the case and who JR hires to defend himself. Further… it will be interesting if he even shows up to the Senate hearings. Based on past behavior, he doesn’t show up for any of it.
The most shameless man in the history of SD politics.
Craig Price?
This entire spectacle is doing significant harm to the party. Why hasn’t Dan L stepped in and forced Jason to resign?
Possibly because he has no authority to do that?
He may not have authority, but he should have the power. Maybe he doesn’t.
He does not, any more than he can tell a legislator to resign.
If nothing else it’s nice to see Cory Heidelberger’s repressed crush on Kristi Noem finally coming to fruition.
Didn’t he move to New Jersey or New Hampshire a while back and is working for the Republican Party there with a new blog?
‘Vindicate’ he says. That’s quite strong. At best, he doesn’t get removed because they only get 20 or 22 votes and not 24. At worst, they run him out with 27 or 30 votes. There is no vindication. The only question is whether he moves to Iowa in June or next January. He’s done in South Dakota politics and should have been done over a year ago.
I think this post is pretty accurate. Even if not convicted in a Senate Trial (He should be, IMHO), he would have ZERO change of gaining the renomination for AG at the Republican State Convention later in June. He has had ample opportunity to end this drama and has continued to be delusional about how he is perceived. Seeing himself as a victim of a political battle between himself and the Governor is narcissistic beyond measure. It’s hard to watch.
This clown needs to fall on his bike horn and retire disgracefully.
What is the rationale behind the statement that the public wants him out?
I think we want election integrity, which means addressing voter roles and perhaps outlawing disingenuous spoiler candidate and controlled opposition operations.
But who is to say when signatures on petitions can be so easily targeted and punished?
#brokensystem
#brokenbrain
I hope in the future, high level office holders, including the Governor and legislators will be held to the same standard, but i doubt it. Given the logic in this case, which is political not really judicial, i assume all who voted for impeachment, if they were in the Federal legislature would have voted to impeach President Trump.