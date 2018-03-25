Release – FACT CHECK: Noem Voted for Omnibus Before She Voted Against It

FACT CHECK: Noem Voted for Omnibus Before She Voted Against It

PIERRE, SD: South Dakota Congresswoman Kristi Noem voted to advance a $1.3 trillion omnibus budget package despite telling supporters she opposed the deal.

Twenty-five House conservatives united to vote against the omnibus in a vote held Thursday morning, but Noem was not one of them.

The House Freedom Caucus officially opposed the rule vote that Noem voted in favor of, leaving conservatives three votes short of stopping a bill that raises the deficit, funds Planned Parenthood, funds sanctuary cities, refuses funding for a concrete border wall and fails South Dakota on the question of internet sales tax.

“It’s unfortunate that Congresswoman Noem is touting her opposition to a bill when her vote sent it to the House floor,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “South Dakota has a simple question for their lone representative in Congress: Why didn’t you join with 25 other conservatives to do the right thing when you had the chance?”

Members of Congress were given less than 24 hours to read the 2,232-page bill before being asked to vote on it, yet Noem voted to allow debate to proceed. Had she and two other Republicans changed their votes, the omnibus would have failed.

The vote is part of a consistent record of voting for omnibus bills that raise the debt limit and increase spending.

In 2011, Noem voted to raise the debt limit by $2.1 trillion. In 2014, she voted for a $1.4 trillion omnibus, as well as the $1 trillion Obama-backed “cromnibus” spending bill. In 2015, she voted for a $1.1 trillion omnibus bill that raised the debt limit and raised spending caps by a total of $112 billion in fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

The total public debt the day Noem took office was $13.9 trillion. It now stands at more than $21 trillion.

