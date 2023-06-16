Judge Rejects McIsaac’s Recall Challenge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Judge Rejects McIsaac’s Recall Challenge

BALTIC, SD – A Minnehaha County Circuit Judge has ruled that the petition to recall Mayor McIsaac was valid, and that an election is to be set. While some grounds did fall short procedurally, the factual basis of all the petition grounds were undisputed.

South Dakotans for Transparent Government now calls on the Baltic City Council to fulfill their obligation to the voters by setting an election date, so that the will of the voters can be heard.

For more information, please visit www.recallmcisaac.com. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

###