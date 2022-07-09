Release: Lt. Gov. Rhoden Responds to Jamie Smith’s Liberal Running Mate

Lt. Gov. Rhoden Responds to Jamie Smith’s Liberal Running Mate

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden responded to Jamie Smith picking liberal State Representative Jennifer Keintz as his running mate.

“Jennifer Keintz and Jamie Smith want to bring Joe Biden’s America to South Dakota,” said Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. “Their liberal policies would crush South Dakota families, farmers, and businesses.”

Jennifer Keintz is the most liberal legislator in the South Dakota state legislature, according to the American Conservative Union. By the same metric, Jamie Smith is one of the 10 most liberal legislators in South Dakota.

“Jamie Smith is following the Joe Biden playbook – including picking his ‘Kamala’ as a running mate,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director for Kristi for Governor.

