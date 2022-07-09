Release: Lt. Gov. Rhoden Responds to Jamie Smith’s Liberal Running Mate

Lt. Gov. Rhoden Responds to Jamie Smith’s Liberal Running Mate
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden responded to Jamie Smith picking liberal State Representative Jennifer Keintz as his running mate.
“Jennifer Keintz and Jamie Smith want to bring Joe Biden’s America to South Dakota,” said Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. “Their liberal policies would crush South Dakota families, farmers, and businesses.”
Jennifer Keintz is the most liberal legislator in the South Dakota state legislature, according to the American Conservative Union. By the same metric, Jamie Smith is one of the 10 most liberal legislators in South Dakota.
“Jamie Smith is following the Joe Biden playbook – including picking his ‘Kamala’ as a running mate,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director for Kristi for Governor.
Larry, didn’t you once contribute to the Daschle campaign?
You obviously don’t know Larry and just like to sling mud. Pathetic!
So, the answer is “Yes”?
So what….a long long time ago Daschle was a relatively good rep for SD. Then he morphed into a swamp creature like most lib####s do.
Well, I just remember when McCain picked Palin in ’08. Obama didn’t call Palin a right-wing nut job, rather he stated that she offered a compelling story to the race with her unique background. But I guess some just do it with more class.
You can put lipstick on a pig and it’s still a pig. Yeah that was real classy.
I love it! What a slapdown on Biden and Kamala. One of the best I have seen on SD War College. We need more humor like this!
Joe Bidens America to South Dakota? You mean an America where Women decide on their own health choices? An America where not every loon can buy and carry a gun? An America run by local politicians and not the whims of billionaires? An America where children are taught real history? An America where children aren’t for target practice? Yeah, bring me THAT America.
I applaud you
Joe Biden’s America…
Where the life of an unborn human being can be killed up until death…
Where the constututional right under the Second Amendment is constantly undermined…
Where critical race theory etc are preferred teaching under the guise of “real history”…
Where criminals are not punished but have more rights than their victims, one of the major causes of mass shootings…
Where inflation is out of control…
Where he has declared war on fossil fuels with sky high gas prices…while giving away out oil reserves to China…
Yeah, that America is really doing great! You must be living under a rock.
I didn’t even know who she was but I’m concerned the Noem campaign is worried. Shouldn’t she win with 65%?
Will Haugaard try to run against her for Lt?
I’d pay to see that
Jamie Smith took a HARD HEIDELBERGER LEFT by picking Jennifer Keintz as his running mate to be Lt. Governor.
One heartbeat away from the problems in Portland, Oregon or San Fransicko.
Vote NO! NO HARD HEIDELBERGER LEFT for South Dakota!
NO to IM27!
NO to DEMS!
One of ten? You realize there are only about a dozen D legislators, right? That’s like saying Kristi is one of the 50 most conservative governors.
And that’s about a dozen too many.
Yeah there’s only 12😂 Lesmiester is practically a Republican, and Smith is fairly moderate
Thought Jess Olson was the most liberal legislator