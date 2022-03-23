Release: Roger DeGroot, former Brookings School Superintendent, Brookings School Board Member to run for District 7 State House

Roger DeGroot, former Brookings School Superintendent, Brookings School Board Member to run for District 7 State House

With more than 40 years of service in education, including serving as Superintendent for the Lennox and Brookings School Districts, Dr. Roger DeGroot of Brookings announced today that he will be a candidate for State Representative in the District 7 House race, representing the communities of Brookings and Aurora.

“When I was first asked about what I wanted to work on in Pierre if elected, my first responses were education and education, because it has been such a big part of my life and a focus in our community with South Dakota State University and the Brookings School District,” DeGroot said. “But as much as education is a concern, so is making sure that our kids have jobs to keep them in South Dakota, and they have a place to live by working on Workforce and Economic development.”

Dr. DeGroot retired in 2015 after serving 40 years in education, with the last 8 as the superintendent of the Brookings School District. Roger began his career as a teacher in 1975. He served as the superintendent of schools in Lennox and Brookings. During his career, he served as an educational leader and mentor. He not only built schools in the Lennox and Brookings School Districts, but he also provided avenues for young people in the profession to earn advanced degrees.

After retirement, Roger returned to education and served on the Brookings School Board, as well as mentoring student teachers through Dakota State and South Dakota State University. In 2021, Roger was honored by his peers in the education community as recipient of the Distinguished Service Award by the South Dakota School Superintendent Association.

Roger and his wife Diane have been Brookings residents for over a decade, and are the proud parents of 3 adult children.

The primary election will be on June 7th.

