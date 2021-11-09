Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Filed to Put Medicaid Expansion to South Dakota Voters

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Filed to Put Medicaid Expansion to South Dakota Voters

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators and more, filed paperwork with the Secretary of State yesterday morning to place Medicaid Expansion on the November 2022 ballot and let the voters of South Dakota decide the issue.

Following the filing there was a conference call with supporters which can be viewed here. Medicaid Expansion supporters discussed how expansion will benefit South Dakota and benefit South Dakotans.