South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Filed to Put Medicaid Expansion to South Dakota Voters
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators and more, filed paperwork with the Secretary of State yesterday morning to place Medicaid Expansion on the November 2022 ballot and let the voters of South Dakota decide the issue.
Following the filing there was a conference call with supporters which can be viewed here. Medicaid Expansion supporters discussed how expansion will benefit South Dakota and benefit South Dakotans.
4 thoughts on “Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Filed to Put Medicaid Expansion to South Dakota Voters”
they still think the federal government is going to pay for it, don’t they?
Can’t people see and realize now that nothing is free????? We are all paying for the “free” stuff that this administration is promising.
Fantastic news.
says someone with no clue what Medicaid reimbursement looks like.
It’s not the uninsured who leave unpaid balances in their wake, it is the people on government insurance. They are the ones whose bills go unpaid, whose costs of care are shifted onto the backs of the privately insured.