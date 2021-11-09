Negotiations taking place to finish redistricting.. Maybe they WILL get it done.

Reporters present in Pierre are noting that a deal may be struck which would means they would complete redistricting today, and not send it to the State Supreme Court.

I’m being told that a contingent of senators and representatives from northeast SD are working on a compromise redistricting map behind the scenes and are nearing agreement. Those negotiations are why House State Affairs hasn’t yet reconvened yet. — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) November 9, 2021

State lawmakers from northeastern SD are close to a deal that would push redistricting across the finish line. Would split Brown County into three districts. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) November 9, 2021

Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Maybe Republicans can get along with each other.