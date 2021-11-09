While I’m not finding it online, Joe Sneve of the Argus seems to have gotten ahold of a copy of the latest redistricting map..
Here’s the new compromise map that will be considered tonight. House republicans will caucus in about an hour before any formal action can be taken. pic.twitter.com/yVbCUTJGHx
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) November 9, 2021
4 thoughts on “Map for negotiations seems to be out there.”
Mr. Snevely is probably lurking in the back rooms of the legislatures, and somebody snuck him a copy. Mr. Gosch is not going to be happy about that in the caucuses.
This map is the best I’ve seen so far. They get a lot right – Aberdeen looks better, Sioux Falls and Brandon areas look good, Winner is back with Gregory, and Vermillion with Dakota Dunes. All of this makes sense. The one glaring anomaly is out in Rapid City. They did a good job of putting much of North Rapid with Rapid Valley. But then they have this goofy district that includes Red Rocks to the South, along with Black Hawk, Somerset, and part of north Rapid. Just because its been this way in the past, doesn’t make it logical. The lines do not keep neighborhoods together very well at all. They should try a little harder on the RC districts.
what is the rationale for slicing off a section of Miner County, apparently putting Fedora, population 14 as of 2019, in with Sanborn? Just how many people reside in that slice of Miner County? Why can’t it stay with the rest of Miner County? I don’t understand why a so sparsely populated area can’t be in the same district as the rest of its county
26 is still messed up as is 27. They’re gonna catch a lawsuit.