Release: Will SDPB Fish for Answers from Jackley at Debate?

Will SDPB Fish for Answers from Jackley at Debate?
Jackley never investigated sham company, Global Aquaponics. Was it because the fraudster was a “Friend of Marty Jackley”?
Global Aquaponics broke ground south of Brookings in June 2016, but outside of the hole Marty Jackley dug, no construction started. Instead, the company was accused of being a “sham corporation,” and its founder – a “Friend of Marty Jackley” – was caught making “bogus” claims. He “misrepresented” and “misled” South Dakota employees, which led to a $400,000 lawsuit, and was arrested and charged with devising a “scheme to defraud investors.”
Despite questions over violations of state law, no investigation was launched by Marty Jackley. Was it because Global Aquaponics’ founder and fraudster Tobias Ritesman was a Marty Jackley donor who hosted an exclusive political fundraiser for Friends of Marty Jackley? Maybe South Dakota Public Broadcasting will fish for answers during Tuesday’s debate.
Global Aquaponics Groundbreaking – (Far Right: Marty Jackley)
What happened?
June 2016: Marty Jackley digs in with Global Aquaponics
“With much fanfare, and even South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley picking up a shovel, Global Aquaponics announced … that a new facility … would be built right here in South Dakota.” (KELOLAND)
August 2017: Questions arise over Global Aquaponics claims of state backing
Global Aquaponics founder and Marty Jackley donor “told [KELOLAND] that the project was getting funding through the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development … The Governor’s Office of Economic Development tells KELOLAND News it is not working with Ritesman Enterprises on the project.”
September 2017: Jackley donor continues push for cash, “likely” violating state law
“If it’s true that Global Aquaponics continues to seek investors, then the activity is likely violating state law.” (Argus Leader)
December 2017: Jackley donor receives $400,000 judgment for “sham corporation”
The suit, which resulted in a $400,000 judgement, accused Global Aquaponics Founder and Marty Jackley donor of having a “sham corporation.” The plaintiff said the fraudster misrepresented the company’s long-term viability and misled about the truthfulness of investment proposal documents used to solicit investors. (Argus Leader)
January 10, 2018: Jackley donor arrested, charged with defrauding investors
“The leader of Global Aquaponics, Tobias Ritesman, is facing federal charges. He made an appearance in federal court … after being indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts of devising a scheme to defraud investors. He faces up to 20 years on each count.” (KELOLAND)
Still… No investigation by the state. Why?
Was it because the fraudster and CEO, Tobias Ritesman, was a “Friend of Marty Jackley” who hosted an event for Marty Jackley’s PAC in 2016?
What did Ritesman and Marty Jackley discuss when they met for an hour after the groundbreaking?
Now that Ritesman’s been arrested, will Marty Jackley return the fraudster’s funds?
Will Marty Jackley donate the proceeds from the fundraiser hosted for him by Ritesman to help the victims of this fraud?
Uh-oh!
Reeks of desperation.
No kidding. Noem is clearly willing to do or say anything in an effort to destroy Marty. I cannot express how disappointed i am with her. The thought of her serving as our governor actually scares me. She is ruthless
Yes because what we need in the governor’s mansion is a wuss…who doesn’t address this issue, EB 5, gearup, fight SB 70
Marty and his staff need some antihistamines because they appear to be allergic to facts.
I also agree. Noem’s campaign from the get go thought this would be a cake walk to the Coronation to be Governor with loads of money from being in DC and name recognition. Her campaign has been in trouble with an excellent aggressive ground game by Team Jackley. Marty will win this.
Kristi,
You have spent way too much time in DC if that’s what you think happens in SD.
Noem’s conduct is getting disgusting. I was undecided, but now that I am learning what kind of person she is I am voting for Jackley.
How is it “disgusting” to ask why the Attorney General didn’t investigate his donor’s apparently illegal/unethical activities?
This race has the potential to turn into a blow-out the last week. Marry needs to step up his attacks on Noem and he needs to call a presser to explain his actions on EB-5 and Gobal Aquaponics. He needs to put out clear, fact-based and persuasive rebuttals to these allegations from Congresswoman Noem.
Agreed. We need to see answers/explanations. Not just more whining that Kristy is “going negative”.
THANK YOU. You can’t complain for one second about your opponent going dirty if you can’t even rebuttal what they’re claiming. Facts don’ care about feelings. Facts are not a dirty tactic. Jackley is not a victim to facts, no one is a victim to facts. So why don’t they stop acting like it and actually start addressing the claims instead? If people really bothered to read into the issues, this race wouldn’t be close. Jackley shouldnt even be in the running. He hasnt done anything.
I knew this was going to be a fun week
Never seen a candidate feed questions to the people hosting the debate before…not sure what I would think of that if I was the press…
I think this is a legitimate question from which we could discern and assess Jackley’s answer.
However, I also think it could have been asked months ago where Jackley had time to respond. The lateness of the charge makes me suspect only the question serves Noem’s purpose.
My opinion of Noem has gone from slightly meh to highly disgusted.
Say what you want about the timing and the motives. Is it true? If it is true, it certainly sheds light on the type of individual Marty Jackley is and it is clearly relevant to this campaign. If it is not true, than shame on the Noem campaign for releasing it.
In Marty’s defense, it might say more about the type of individual that Tobias Ritesman assumed Marty to be than as a window into Marty’s actual character.
If what is true? That this guy gave Marty money and Marty didn’t lead an investigation/press charges? And, when asked, Marty says because this is a matter in the criminal courts, I can’t comment? Are you sure such a situation adversely reflects on Marty?
BTW, because it was ultimately pursued and prosecuted by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, it is highly likely our State Securities Commission (not in the AG office) was either cooperating (yet deferring) to the federal authorities. That is standard operating procedure.
But, now that the charge was made at the last minute, Marty maybe unable to give a full account because of professional legal standards & client/attorney privilege, and potentially impairing the prosecution, there isn’t time for the press and public to do a thorough investigation/assessment so in the end the damage is done. Timing does matter.
BTW and to be clear, I will repeat this is a legitimate question. However, because of the lateness of the charge, I’m presuming it is as I described- This is a federal matter and thus rightfully and properly the state Securities Commission and their prosecuting attorney took a supportive role.
Noem’s campaign knew that so only the charge serves their purpose and not the answer.
I am glad questions are being brought forward about this. When first seeing the photo of Jackley participating in the “groundbreaking” (fake, a groundbreaking that did not even taking place on land the business owned), and I remember wondering why Jackley was there. Especially with everything else that has come out about the Global Aquaponics scam and Ritesman.
This is big, and it’s troubling. There have always been whispers about Jackley’s judgement but with the $1.5 million settlement, delaying payment for political reasons, and now this – it’s all out in the open.
What happened here? Was he doing a donor? If not, what’s his excuse? That he dropped the ball? Who knows, but both show he made a serious lapse in judgement.
Criminals are hosting his fundraisers now?
This reminds me of “I Love Lucy”
MARTTYYYYYYYYYYY YOU GOT SOME ‘SPLAININ TO DOOOOOOOO
Whether it was prosecuted by the Feds or the State, Jackley clearly knew his friend/donor/whatever was in criminal trouble and should have returned his money and said so publicly. Instead it appears he did nothing and hoped no one would notice. Is that the kind of Governor we want?