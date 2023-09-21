Rounds Delivers Opening Remarks at Banking Hearing on AI

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, delivered opening remarks at a committee hearing titled, “Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services.” Click HERE to listen to Rounds’ opening remarks.

“The U.S. continues to be the birthplace for new innovation in this field,” said Rounds in his opening remarks. “Congress should help shepherd the development of American AI – artificial intelligence that is embodied with key principles to promote confidence and trust – principles like privacy and transparency. We are at a crossroads. Artificial intelligence is real and it’s not going away. We have the opportunity to shape it in a way that reflects the values that are important to us. AI is a tool and it’s up to us whether we harness it to make improvements to our financial system or if we simply fall behind.”