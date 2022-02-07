SDGOP Candidate School at Deadwood Mountain Grand this Saturday. Sign up today!

Another reminder, and a change of venue for the State GOP’s west river version of their campaign school this weekend. (The Sioux Falls one was held a month or so ago). Now at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the candidate school is a good overview of running a campaign, whether you are new to the process, or you are a veteran and are looking for pointers to run the best campaign you can in a competitive year.

STARTS AT 9:00 AM MST – The SDGOP Candidate School helps Republican candidates win. Over the course of a day, we will cover important information and direction on leading a winning campaign. Expert speakers will cover a range of topics that deliver sound advice and concrete ways to reach your voters. The SDGOP Candidate School is a “How-To” as you run to become a newly elected official or campaign to hold your office. Eligible attendees include filed Republican candidates and elected officials, members of the SDGOP County/State Central Committees, and campaign staff. Attendees will be taught as a class and through individual training, how to: Utilize voter data

Organize campaign structure

Raise funds

Work with media

Communicate with voters

Plan advertising

Target message Space is limited so please confirm your reservation today. Lunch provided. Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9 AM – 4 PM

The Deadwood Mountain Grand,

1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive

Deadwood, SD

You can sign up for the school here.

Lunch is provided as part of your program. But if you’re driving in, you can reserve a room at the facility here.

I’ll be out there speaking about at least one topic, and will be available to chat with people one on one.